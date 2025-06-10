Activision is Working With Nintendo to Release Call of Duty on Switch - News

Activision over the weekend announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was noticeably absent as Microsoft and Nintendo in February 2023 signed a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms.

Activision in a statement sent to IGN said they are working with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to the Switch. The statement is likely referring to bringing the franchise to the Switch 2 rather than the Switch 1 given the specs of the consoles.

"We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch," reads the statement from Activision. "Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready."

The last Call of Duty game released on a Nintendo platform was 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U.

