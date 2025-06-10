Splatoon Raiders Announced for Switch 2 - News

Nintendo has announced Splatoon spin-off game, Splatoon Raiders, for the Nintendo Switch 2. More information on the game will be released in the future.

Splatoon 3 will also be getting update 10.0.0 on June 12.

In a new trailer released today, Nintendo announced the first-ever Splatoon spinoff game, Splatoon Raiders, coming exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In the role of a mechanic, players will go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio.

Additionally, a free update for the Splatoon 3 game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on June 12. The update features the Splatlands collection, consisting of new weapons from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. Based on previous weapons, these new additions have fresh looks with different sub and special weapons. There are a total of 30 new weapon kits in this collection. A returning stage from the original Splatoon game on Wii U, called Urchin Underpass, will also be added to the stage rotation.

Plus, all weapon Freshness caps will be raised and players can earn new in-game Badges. A new stat will be added for Anarchy Battle (Series) called Series Weapon Power. It will track a player’s effectiveness per weapon based on their win/loss ratio in battles – and will then match them with players of a similar power. This makes it possible for players to try new weapons without being disadvantaged and push the limits their favorite weapons.

Further, with this new update Splatoon 3 players on Nintendo Switch 2 can enjoy more detailed visuals and a smoother appearance in locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds. Today’s trailer also confirmed that Splatoon 3 players will be able to play together across both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

