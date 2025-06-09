Konami Press Start Showcase Set for June 12 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Konami announced it will host the "Konami Press Start" showcase this Thursday, June 12 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK / 22:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will be 37 minutes long and feature an extended look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill f, and more.

