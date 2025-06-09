Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Aspyr has announced Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch on July 15 for $29.99.

A bundle that includes Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition will also be made available.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The fate of the forgotten realms is in your hands.

Return to the city of Neverwinter in Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition.

A dark force sweeps over Faerun, ravaging everything in its path as though searching for something—something that you now find in your possession. As the Shard-Bearer, only you can stop the King of Shadows and his army from desecrating the land you call home. Will you save Faerun, or fall victim to the temptation of absolute power?

When your actions dictate the fate of the Realms, there are no small choices.

Includes All Expansions

Mask of the Betrayer

Cursed with an insatiable hunger only quelled by devouring spirits, the Shard-Bearer must travel to the Shadow Realm to unearth the cause of this dark affliction.

Storm of Zehir

You and your crew are shipwrecked on the shores of a hostile jungle nation. Fighting your way back to civilization, you uncover a plot threatening to change Faerun forever.

Mysteries of Westgate

Beware the city of Westgate, where anything goes and everything has a price. Explore and expose the secrets hidden deep in the city’s underbelly before they consume you.

Key Features:

Gather Your Party: Assemble a team of your friends across any and all platforms with fully supported crossplay. Together, embark on an epic journey governed by the Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 ruleset.

Assemble a team of your friends across any and all platforms with fully supported crossplay. Together, embark on an epic journey governed by the Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 ruleset. Become a Legend: Make your mark on the Realms as you play your way through over 100 hours of immersive gameplay and four unique campaigns, each as expansive as the Bag of Holding.

Make your mark on the Realms as you play your way through over 100 hours of immersive gameplay and four unique campaigns, each as expansive as the Bag of Holding. A Relic, Restored: Everything you loved about Neverwinter Nights 2 has been preserved. Enjoy smoother gameplay with refined camera controls, polished mechanics, enhanced textures, and full controller support with a newly designed controller-specific user interface.

