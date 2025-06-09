Ready or Not Launches July 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer VOID Interactive announced the tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store and Xbox PC on July 15.

The game is currently available on PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

The console versions will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($49.99 / £44.99 / €49.99)

Base game

Day One Edition ($49.99 / £44.99 / €49.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses: M32A1 Grenade Launcher MK-V Pistol 590M Shotgun These items will be updated for free to PC owners of the game



Deluxe Edition ($69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99)

Base game

Downloadable content: Home Invasion – available separately for $9.99 / £7.99 / €9.99 Dark Waters – available separately for $9.99 / £7.99 / €9.99 Unannounced Downloadable Content #3

Pre-order bonuses M32A1 Grenade Launcher MK-V Pistol 590M Shotgun



