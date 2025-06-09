Bus Bound Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer stillalive studios have announced bus driving simulation game, Bus Bound, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"After Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop, we took a step back to evaluate what our fans truly wanted in a bus driving experience," said stillalive studios head Julian Mautner. "With Bus Bound, we focused on making the core experience—how the bus feels, how the city engages with the player—fun in a way that’s easy to pick up for new players while still engaging for our core audience."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Bus Simulator 21 and Bus Simulator 18 comes Bus Bound, an all-new driving-focused experience set in the evolving city of Emberville. Take the wheel of licensed American buses and turn everyday routes into a journey of urban transformation.

A City Full of Life

Explore Emberville: a fully simulated, densely inhabited fictional town alive with traffic systems, a dynamic day/night cycle, and multiple weather conditions. From bustling intersections to quiet neighborhoods, every area has its own rhythm, and your route helps shape its future.

Drive American Icons

Get behind the wheel of true-to-life buses from top American manufacturers, including the New Flyer Xcelsior 40ft CNG and the Blue Bird Sigma. With a growing lineup of over a dozen vehicles at launch, you’ll always have the right bus for the job.

Shape the City

You’re not just driving, you’re improving public life. Upgrade stops, unlock new routes, earn passive perks, and see each district evolve into a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly space.

Multiplayer on the Move

Band together with up to three other players! Split off to tackle multiple simultaneous routes and cooperate to contribute to your host’s goal to improve and elevate Emberville.

Customize Your Fleet

Run by run, generate good-will with your riders to unlock new buses, visual styles and upgrades. Whether you prefer a relaxing driving experience or want to master and optimize every detail of your runs–sit behind the wheel and make your trip your own.

