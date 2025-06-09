Farmatic Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Frozen Way has announced cooperative farming game, Farmatic, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to venture into the world of Farmatic. Prepare to automate the farm work with the help of your trusty bots. Explore and fight your way through the mines. Optimize the transportation of your resources and help the villagers with their tasks. All that alone or with friends!

Run Your Own Farm

Plant crops, raise animals, and cultivate special mutated plants. Manage your resources, optimize production, and grow your small farm into the biggest and most prosperous in the area.

Upgrade and Automate

Develop your farm into a high-tech operation by automating processes with advanced robots and specialized farm hubs, making your farm more efficient and easier to manage.

Unearth Valuable Resources

Venture forth into the depths beneath the mountain to gather treasures and ores to create better weapons and more advanced machinery. But beware the mutated inhabitants of those halls; they won’t part with their precious minerals without a fight.

Help Your Next-Door Scientist

Uncover the mysteries of Rhemidium and use that radioactive material to your advantage with new plants, machines and more!

Become Part of the Community

Spend time with the townsfolk and immerse yourself in village life. Complete quests, meet different people, and become an integral part of the community.

Farm Together

Team up with up to four friends for cooperative gameplay, with full cross-play support. Work together to manage your farm, gather resources, build machinery, fight the monsters in search of ores and enjoy the world of Farmatic together!

