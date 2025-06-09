Blumhouse Announces Grave Seasons Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Blumhouse Games and developer Perfect Garbage announced the narrative led farming simulation horror game, Grave Seasons, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

After a treacherous escape from jail, you’ve made it to your new home in Ashenridge, an idyllic town with some seriously unsettling vibes. While trying to establish your new farming life and embed yourself in the neighborhood, murders start to occur in the town, putting your new peaceful life at risk.

Grave Seasons is a narrative led farming sim with a terrifying twist—someone in the town is a supernatural serial killer.

A Deadly Farming Sim

Grow crops, fish, mine, and participate in the local economy by selling your goods in town. Just remember that what you harvest will play a critical role in your ability to unravel the mysteries of Ashenridge.

Investigate the Murders

In a cruel twist of fate, you’ve become wrapped up in the sudden murders plaguing this cozy town. Search for clues and investigate the unique townsfolk to uncover the dark truth. What’s a little bit of breaking and entering between friends anyway?

Protect the Next Victim

Discover and craft precious items to ward off against whatever is stalking the town. It’s down to your investigation skills to identify the next victim and save more blood from being spilled.

Wo You Befriend and Romance Matter

Finding a serial killer is no easy task. To do so, you’ll need to complete quests for the townsfolk and build up their trust. Everything you do—or don’t do—will affect how the story plays out. And yes, you can even romance the killer.

