Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed to Xbox Series X|S in Winter 2025 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Xbox PC this Winter.

The game is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. It is also in development for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is currently available on PS5 and PC.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox PC, and Cloud this winter.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade retells the original story of Final Fantasy VII up to the escape from Midgar with unforgettable characters, breathtaking visuals and epic battles, which mixes traditional command-based combat and real-time action. It also includes FF7R Episode INTERmission, an additional story starring Yuffie Kisaragi that offers a fresh perspective running in parallel to Cloud’s journey.

