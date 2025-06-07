The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Owlcat Games has announced third-person action RPG set in The Expanse universe, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a third-person action RPG set in The Expanse universe. You’re no hero—just a merc caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, trying to hold your crew together and keep the ship up and running. Your choices will shape your story.

The Universe Never Told Us if We Did Right or Wrong

By the 24th century, humanity has conquered the cosmos. However, life has remained anything but easy. In The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, a story-driven sci-fi Action RPG, you play as a Pinkwater Security mercenary whose brief shore leave on the asteroid Eros spirals out of control. Trapped in a deadly lockdown and drawn into a solar system-wide conspiracy far beyond your control, you’ll have to adapt, survive, taking command of the most advanced ship in the whole of the solar system.

Create and customize your own captain—Earther, Martian, or Belter—and lead a crew of highly-skilled specialists as you face off against escalating threats, political pressure, and a relentless enemy that will stop at nothing to see you dead. In a solar system held together by fragile alliances, every decision leaves its mark.

Trust Isn’t Given—It’s Earned

Your companions are more than just mission assets—they are people with their own scars and loyalties. Some chase redemption. Others hide their truths. Over time, your relationships will flourish or deteriorate depending on the choices you make and how you choose to lead. The ship becomes your home—a place where trust is earned, not given.

Dynamic Third-Person Combat

Fight in third-person utilizing cover-focused gunplay and abilities. Two companions will accompany you into the field while others will support from a distance: disabling systems or drawing the enemies’ attention. You will issue real-time commands and have to adapt quickly to survive the manifold threats the system will throw at you.

The Fractured World of The Expanse

Visit iconic locations like Ganymede, Ceres, Mars, and Luna. Walk through ruined habitats and political strongholds mired in unease and tension. Talk to the locals. Uncover secrets. Use your skills to influence what happens next. The system looks different from every planet and from every asteroid. Some are falling apart. Others just hide it better. You may even come across a familiar face or voice that reminds you of just how small the system really is.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles