Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Has Leaked, Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio in a post on Threads announced Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2026.

The post was released a couple of days ago, however, an announcement other than this post has yet to be made. It is possible the game will officially be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 tomorrow, June 8.

A Plague Tale series currently has two entries with 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence and 2022's A Plague Tale: Requiem.

