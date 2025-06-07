Nintendo Thinks It Can Meet Switch 2 Demand in the US Into the Holidays - News

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an interview with CBS Mornings thinks Nintendo will be able to meet Switch 2 demand in the US into the holidays with "a steady supply."

"We have a steady supply of manufacturing that will be coming in, and we believe we’ll be able to meet that demand all the way through the summer, through Father’s Day, and then on into the holiday period also," said Bowser (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Bowser was asked about the Switch 2 price of $450, which is $150 higher than original Switch price of $300.

"Well, first of all the Nintendo Switch 2 is really built from the ground up, so we’ve included a number of new gameplay features and social features that I think fans will really, really enjoy," he said.

"From a gameplay perspective, we’ve upgraded the processing power, so there’s high fidelity graphics that are much improved over the original Nintendo Switch.

"We’ve also included some very unique features with our Joy-Cons, which are our controllers, where they just snap off very easily. They’re magnetic, they can snap back on, and kind of the really neat feature is they can be used as a mouse with various compatible games."

He added the Trump tariffs are having an impact on the Switch 2 production and price.

"It’s still a very fluid and complex situation as it is for most companies," he said. "We’re continually looking at various scenarios of how we make sure we can keep our pricing as low as possible and the products as obtainable as possible.

"For the Nintendo Switch 2, we’ve already announced we’ll be holding our pricing for $449 for the base unit and $499 for the bundle with Mario Kart World, but we did have to [increase] pricing on some accessories."

