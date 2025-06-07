Brick-Breaking Roguelite BALL x PIT Launches in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Kenny Sun announced the "brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite" game, BALL x PIT, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A demo is available now on Steam.

BALL x PIT is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.

Ballbylon has fallen. After a meteoric and completely unexpected event annihilated the great city, all that remains is an ominous, yawning pit. Treasure hunters from far and wide flock to the city’s tomb to seek their fortune, plumbing the depths in search of Ballbylon’s scattered riches. Few return.



The pit plays host to armies of barbaric creatures, hellbent on ending your quest before it even begins. Armed with a growing arsenal of magic-infused projectiles, batter your way through multiple levels of increasingly challenging obstacles to claim the ultimate prizes and rebuild New Ballbylon.

Fuse Your Balls

The Ball Fusion system encourages explosive experimentation with over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey. Discover overpowered combinations and unexpected synergies from hundreds of possible outcomes.

Build New Ballbylon

Expand New Ballbylon with over 70 unique buildings that provide gameplay bonuses and unlock further power-ups, new characters, and more! As your community grows, task homebound heroes with automated tasks to keep the resources coming while you dive deeper into the pit.

Discover New Realms

Face legions of diverse enemies within the pit, battling through barren deserts, frozen caverns, savage forests and more. Each region offers its own unique set of hazards on top of hordes of increasingly challenging foes and mighty, screen-filling bosses.

Recruit Fellow Hunters

As you explore the pit you’ll encounter fellow treasure hunters eager to add their skills to your expedition. Each character has unique, upgradable mechanics that totally change the way you play the game. Experimentation and adaptation are crucial to the success of New Ballbylon!

