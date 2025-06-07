Africanfuturist Heist Game Relooted Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

South African developer Nyamakop has announced Africanfuturist heist game, Relooted, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A crew. A job. A plan. Toss those ingredients together, and you’ve got yourself a classic heist—but with a few twists. Your crew members are everyday citizens (from different countries in Africa) with pretty normal careers. The job is to liberate African artifacts from Western museums. And the plan? Well, that’s up to you to create.

Near the end of the 21st century, the political powers that be brokered a Transatlantic Returns Treaty, promising the repatriation of African artifacts from museums. Good old fashioned diplomacy was working—until it wasn’t. An amendment switched up the terms and conditions of which objects were to be returned. Museums, now knowing that only publicly displayed artifacts would be given back, were slowly removing artifacts from public display.

When life gives you lemons and museums pulling shady moves, it’s time to chuck the lemons back at life and try a new, stealthier form of diplomacy. You’ve got 70 of these artifacts to (re)loot, all of which exist in real-life and are of huge cultural, historical, and spiritual significance to the people they were taken from.

Teamwork Makes The Heist Work

It all starts with a troublesome little brother, who, yeah, gets you into all sorts of messes. But thankfully, as Nomali, you’ll meet more reliable crew members from different African countries. Recruit people from the classic hacker to… your prim and proper grandma? Don’t worry, grandma pulls her weight.

Case the Joint

Plan ahead to lay the groundwork for a beautiful masterpiece of an escape. Check the getaway route, fiddle with puzzles and obstacles, and find spots to recruit the help of the right teammates.

Get In. Get Out.

Once you’ve set the stage carefully and the artifact is sitting all pretty—looking quite not-stolen, but no worries, you’re gonna fix that ASAP—this is the moment to perform. Plucking an artifact from its resting spot starts the countdown timer, and with Nomali’s flow-based parkour abilities, escape should feel like you’re in the fun, montage part of a heist movie. But if you slacked on the planning phase, you’re gonna pay for it!

Pull Off Heists

Plan and prepare your escape route by solving puzzles and placing teammates in the right place. When you’re ready, take the artifact and escape with Nomali’s flow-based parkour abilities.

Recruit a Crew

Meet and gradually recruit different team members with their unique abilities.

Explore an Africanfuturist Setting

With a Hideout based in South Africa, you’ll see parts of Johannesburg imagined in the future.

Reclaim Real Artifacts

Recover 70 artifacts that exist in real-life, all of which are of huge cultural, historical, and spiritual significance to the people they were taken from.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

