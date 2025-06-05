Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Launches July 11 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher Activision and developer Iron Galaxy have announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 11. Pre-orders are now open on the Nintendo eShop.

The game will launch on the same day for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net, and Xbox Game Pass.

Read details on the game below:

Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum shattering music, plus a whole lot more.

Features:

Reunite the crew with cross-platform online Multiplayer for up to eight skaters in new and returning game modes.

Multiplayer for up to eight skaters in new and returning game modes. Drop in to new parks or tear it up across the timeless parks from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw dropping 4K resolution with streamlined goals and the epic two-minute format.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw dropping 4K resolution with streamlined goals and the epic two-minute format. Hit ‘em with some drip in the expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, including the ability to create custom goals to share with friends for the first time ever.

Shred harder than ever with more challenging goals and an enhanced New Game+ mode.

Whether you’re a total casual or a grungy pro, the same smooth handling and simple-to-learn controls from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will have you shredding like a Pro.

Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies because the shred’s not dead. It’s back and better than ever.

