Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Set for July - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced a gameplay deep dive for Ghost of Yotei will take place in July.

The gameplay deep dive will provide a new look at gameplay mechanics, including exploration, combat, and more.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

