Ubisoft to Skip Ubisoft Forward Showcase This Year

Ubisoft has told Game File journalist Stephen Totilo there will be no Ubisoft Forward showcase this year.

The video game company does plan to participate in IGN Live, which takes place on June 7 and 8, PC Gaming Show on June 8, as well as attending Gamescom in August.

"We are always eager to connect with our players and showcase our games," said a Ubisoft representative. "We are continuing to explore opportunities to share updates, and we look forward to providing more information at a later date."

Totilo noted Ubisoft due to its cost cutting measures might not have many games coming out later this year.

Ubisoft Forward, which has been a digital and in-person showcase for the company's games just about every June, isn't happening this year.

