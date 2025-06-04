Ubisoft to Skip Ubisoft Forward Showcase This Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 406 Views
Ubisoft has told Game File journalist Stephen Totilo there will be no Ubisoft Forward showcase this year.
The video game company does plan to participate in IGN Live, which takes place on June 7 and 8, PC Gaming Show on June 8, as well as attending Gamescom in August.
"We are always eager to connect with our players and showcase our games," said a Ubisoft representative. "We are continuing to explore opportunities to share updates, and we look forward to providing more information at a later date."
Totilo noted Ubisoft due to its cost cutting measures might not have many games coming out later this year.
Ubisoft Forward, which has been a digital and in-person showcase for the company's games just about every June, isn't happening this year.
The title made me think Ubisoft wouldn't attend Ubisoft Foward this time and it make me laugh.
Probably don't have enough games that are ready to show to try and make a full showcase this year, as they cancelled alot of in development games over the last year or so, and just recently announced they had delayed multiple larger titles to the fiscal year ending March 2027. They have their yearly Just Dance, Prince of Persia The Sands of Time remake, Anno 117 Pax Romana, mobile Rainbow Six and The Division games, and AC Shadows DLC on the release schedule for the remainder of this fiscal year (through March 2026).
As for the rest of what they have in development, mobile title Assassin's Creed Jade was recently leaked to be the next AC game releasing (probably sometime in 2026), Splinter Cell Remake is on their release schedule for the fiscal year ending March 2027, Far Cry 7 is releasing late 2026 according to leaks from reliable insiders, while the Far Cry extraction shooter they were making, codename Maverick, was rebooted earlier this year and is going to be many years out. The Division 3 only began development in 2023, so it is probably 2-3 years out from release at least. Beyond Good and Evil 2 still seems stuck in development hell.