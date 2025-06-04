Blumhouse to Adapt Phasmophobia into a Feature Film - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Kinetic Games announced the horror film studio Blumhouse will be adapting the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, into a feature film.

Blumhouse is known for the horror movies Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN, The Black Phone, and more.

"We’re thrilled to officially announce that a Phasmophobia film adaption is in development—it’s a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting," said Kinecti Games director and Phasmophobia lead developer Daniel Knight.

"We never could’ve imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we’re so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond. Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can’t wait to share more as the project develops."

Phasmophobia is currently available in Early Access on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and PlayStation VR2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles