Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Launches in Late 2025 for PS5, PC, PS VR2, and Quest

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Resolution Games announced Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest.

"While the world of Demeo is rich with lore, our previous titles focus primarily on tactical action over motivation and narrative," said Resolution Games founder and CEO Tommy Palm. "With Dungeons & Dragons, story is just as important as combat, so we’ve rebalanced our approach to make sure we can deliver more of it. With the addition of dramatic cut scenes, richer dialogue, and deeper player choices, Battlemarked truly marks the start of the next iteration of the Demeo Action Roleplaying System."

Narrative lead Mat Sernett added, "When Dungeons & Dragons launched fifth edition back in 2014, the first adventure that many players went on ventured into Neverwinter Wood, and I can think of no place better for Battlemarked players to begin their journey. The first adventure in Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will take players to familiar locations including Cragmaw Castle and Mount Hotenow. The world of Dungeons & Dragons is just as much a part of the story as its characters, and we can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in its dangers and delights."

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Assemble your party and embark on epic adventures in the Forgotten Realms, where ancient rivalries, shadowy conspiracies, and the lure of dark power threaten to tear Faerûn apart.

The North teeters on the brink of war, and it’s up to you to unravel hidden secrets, face powerful enemies, forge fragile alliances, and expose the masterminds behind the plot before chaos consumes all.

Dive into fast-paced, turn-based combat that brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience into a new dimension. You’ll need all your cunning, courage, and strategy to survive. Will you lead your allies to victory, or watch as the world burns?

Take the Initiative

Battle dark forces deep within the wilds of Neverwinter Wood and face powerful enemies. Built with the Demeo Action Roleplaying System and launching with multiple adventures (with more on the way), forge legendary bonds with friends as you confront the shadowy figures that threaten the Forgotten Realms.

Play Your Way

Team up in a co-operative multiplayer system that supports up to four players or take on the challenge alone by building the adventuring party that suits your style—no Dungeon Master required. Whether you’re leading your allies on an adventure or embarking on a solo quest, you shape your story.

Engage in dynamic, turn-based combat where every move matters. Your strategy evolves based on the traits of iconic D&D classes, the abilities of your allies, and the strength of your hand. Whether you’re a cunning rogue, a mighty paladin, or a powerful sorcerer, mastery of the battlefield is essential as you battle monsters, overcome traps, and discover legendary treasures!

