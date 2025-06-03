Neon Inferno Launches October 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Retroware and developer Zenovia announced the the run and gun shooter, Neon Inferno, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 2.

View the demo launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Taking inspiration from classic titles like Contra and Wild Guns, Neon Inferno splits the action into the foreground and background with a variety of enemies and bosses in levels set in a dystopian New York City of 2055.

Developed by Zenovia Interactive and published by Retroware, Neon Inferno lets players take on the role of either Angelo or Mariana as they fight for a fledgling crime family striving for power against a corrupt NYPD and other crime syndicates in the war-torn metropolis.

With Bullet Time, players can deflect certain projectiles back at enemies they choose—regardless of whether they’re in the foreground or background! With multiple upgrades available to equip between missions, multiple difficulties, including an Arcade Mode, and two-player co-op available, players will be able to tackle their missions however they choose.

Shoot Close, Aim Far

A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

Glorious 32-Bit Style

A science-fiction cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack.

Two-Player Cooperative Play

With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn’t you be better off with a friend?

Satisfying Arcade Challenge

Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode… or put your skills and resilience to the test with 1-credit-clear arcade mode.

