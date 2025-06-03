Anima Gate of Memories: I & II Remastered Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 24 minutes ago

Anima Project has announced action RPG remastered collection, Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the remastered collection below:

Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster brings together two acclaimed action RPGs in one enhanced game!

Anima is a third-person action RPG that weaves together two fates—one of a legendary monster and a mysterious girl with no memory of her past, the other of an immortal soul cursed to wander the world forever.

Their existence will take an unexpected turn when they discover that all of them have been involved in something sinister, a war in the shadows in which they will have an involuntary leading role in opposing sides of the table.

Experience the original Anima: Gate of Memories and its companion story Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles—both fully remastered with improved visuals and gameplay.

Explore a rich fantasy universe inspired by the Anima Beyond Fantasy tabletop RPG saga, filled with deep lore, fast-paced combat, and branching storylines shaped by your choices.

Whether you’re new to the saga or returning, this is the ultimate way to discover the world of Anima.

Features:

A deep story. Uncover the secrets of the Tower of Arcane in a mysterious tale where nothing is as it seems. Your choices shape the journey, and your actions determine the fate of those within.

A combat system which combines RPG elements with fast paced action.

Unleash spectacular and dynamic move chains with the Dual System — seamlessly switch between characters with a single button to create thrilling combos.

An interconnected world full of unique locations made of memories. Travel through the tower of Arcane discovering its secrets.

Each character has a large set of special skills that you will be able to develop and customize as in a traditional RPG.

