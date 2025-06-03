Roguelite Shooter Scar-Lead Salvation Launches September 2 for Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Publisher Idea Factory International announced the science-fiction roguelite third-person shooter, Scar-Lead Salvation, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on September 2.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

When Willow Martin awakens with no memories in an unfamiliar room, she can’t figure out how she got there.

Without any semblance of who she is or where she came from, can she trust the AI who aids her? Or is it her enemy?

So begins her deadly battles against mechanical weapons in a bid to escape. But what truths lie at the end?

Live. Die. Repeat.

Death may seem inevitable as you progress through the story, but it’s not the end. With each death you’ll resurrect where it all started—and maybe learn a little about what happened here in the process. Escape this loop and discover the truth about the military facility and Willow’s past!

Expect the Unexpected

You’ll never know what comes next as you make your way through the military facility. Each floor will present a procedurally generated layout complete with new enemies to face and equipment to grab.

Fully Armed and Operational

You’ll encounter a veritable armada of mechanical foes in the mysterious military facility. Use a variety of weapons, take advantage of status effects, and power up with unique skills to take them down.

Unlimited Power!

Dodge and parry enemy attacks with precision to build up Exo Force. When enough Exo Force is built up, unleash your ultimate power with Onslaught Mode and become temporarily invincible.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles