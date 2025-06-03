PlayStation State of Play Set for June 4, Features Over 40 Minutes of PS5 Games - News

/ 550 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, June 4 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 40 minutes in length and features "news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5" and "highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe."

State of Play returns tomorrow, June 4!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles