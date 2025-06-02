Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Disgaea 7 Complete Also Rated - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by the Australian Classification.

Disgaea 7 Complete has also been rated by the Australian Classification, however, no platforms were listed.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 5. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have yet to be announced.

Disgaea 7 Complete is likely the localization for Disgaea 7: Koremade no Zenbu Iri Hajemamashita. It released in July 2024 in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

