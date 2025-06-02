IO Interactive Announces James Bond Game 007 First Light, Reveal Set for This Week - News

posted 2 hours ago

IO Interactive has announced a new James Bond video game called 007 First Light.

"007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive." reads the official website. "Featuring a wholly original Bond origin story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status."

007 First Light will be revealed later this week, according to the studio. The reveal "will give a world premiere look at 007 First Light, featuring never-before-seen footage, and start a new era for James Bond in video game."

