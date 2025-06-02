Republic of Pirates Launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Late 2025 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Crazy Goat Games announced the city builder and real-time strategy game, Republic of Pirates, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in late 2025.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set sail to the heart of the Caribbean and the Golden Age of Piracy! In this era of opportunity, intrepid freebooters seek their fortune upon the high seas, black-sailed marauders prey upon Spanish treasure ships returning from the New World, and opportunistic privateers, emboldened by their “letters of marque” reap the profits of war from their influential patrons.

At the center of this cutthroat world lies the Republic of Pirates, a powerful league of pirate clans bound together by their shared ideology, ambitions, and code of honor. But while the early days of the confederacy were prosperous, greed and jealousy soon began to spread amongst its members culminating in a vicious mutiny and a final bloody breakup.

Set out to reclaim your father’s legacy and bring justice to the traitors who wronged you. Develop a humble outpost into a sprawling settlement by investing in production buildings to create a self-sustaining economy. Utilize the black market to distribute valuable resources and grow the wealth of your pirate citizens. Recruit heroic captains and command a powerful fleet in real-time as you take to the waves in the name of conquest. Liberate islands, defeat rival factions, and navigate complex diplomatic relationships with the global superpowers of the time.

Create a Resource-Based Economy

Utilize over 100 unique buildings to provide the resources and infrastructure required to grow your burgeoning republic. Develop the skills of your pirate citizens by supplying them with luxury goods, and upgrade to new tiers of industry with increasingly more complex production chains.

Engage in Real-Time Naval Battles

Command a fleet of ships to explore the archipelago and conquer new territories. Engage in real-time strategic combat with vulnerable merchant vessels, marauding buccaneers, and powerful ships of the line. Utilize the tactical map to plan and execute your next raid.

Conduct Diplomacy

Establish and manage dynamic relationships with local pirate clans and influential national trading companies. Harbor rivalries and forge alliances as you navigate a complex diplomatic web where no action goes unnoticed.

Expand Your Fleet

Construct eight unique ship classes, including the nimble Brigantine and the formidable Man-of-war, and customize your fleet’s appearance with emblems and cosmetics. Recruit talented captains and hone their skills in battle to unlock new specializations and combat tactics.

Undertake Missions

Receive orders to attack settlements, collect bounties, and strike trade deals to influence your standing in the Caribbean. Race against time to fulfil urgent faction requests and shape your fate by deciding how multi-choice story events are resolved.

Flexible Gameplay Modes

Build a legendary pirate utopia in a narrative-driven campaign with over 30 hours of content or customize your experience in freeplay mode with configurable settings, new maps to discover, and challenges to overcome!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

