POEM EX MACHINA announced for PC

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Amaury Hyde has announced Anime style, Ride X Fight, fast paced game, POEM EX MACHINA, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Spring 2026.

Caught between a clan war and a supernatural invasion, use all the means at your disposal to maintain a semblance of normal life.

Ride ‘n’ Fight

A badass mix of combat and ride gameplay. Combine style and maximum mobility to wipe out any threat, be it gangs, soldiers, or creatures from the Abyss!

Mystery

The character’s skills let you follow leads, gather clues, and figure out the supernatural stuff hitting the City.

Social

Loads of interactions and characters make up your daily grind in the City. Everyone here is trying to find their place in a society that might not always want them or you.

