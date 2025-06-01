Paper Sky Launches in 2025 for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

Developer BRUTE FORCE announced the semi-open world flight adventure game, Paper Sky, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Welcome to the world of Paper Sky where you will fold your own paper plane to fly your message.

In this hand-crafted, semi-open world escapade, players will control a paper plane through exciting and connected worlds.

This isn’t a free-flight game; instead, Paper Sky combines the thrill of an adventure game with the mechanics of a Paper Plane simulator.

Build up vertical momentum and glide through the environment using it to your advantage!

Fold Your Plane

Transform between a paper plane to a paper ball, gain speed, bypass obstacles, and explore hidden secrets by jumping and gliding.

Impactful World

Step into a vibrant world where your actions matter. Experience advanced physics and dynamic visuals.

Immerse yourself and explore a world inviting you to soar, learn, and leave your mark on its pages!

Write Your Story

Whatever you write at the beginning of your journey will become part of the world. Engage in a message-in-a-bottle style exchange, where others can read and interact with your messages, gifting you movement boosts and secret hints!

Fold your own customized paper airplane and more…

