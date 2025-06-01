Metroidvania Game Bolt & Wahlington Announced for PC - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher OKJOY and developer Team Orca have announced Metroidvania game, Bolt & Wahlington, for PC via Steam. A beta test will happen in June.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome aboard the largest mobile fortress in the floating lands—Whalington! Take control of Bolt as you pilot your mech through a complex world of platforming and combat. Use terrain and settings wisely to overcome obstacles and gradually uncover the truth behind this mysterious realm. Try breaking the fourth wall to discover META elements hidden within the game and enjoy a wildly imaginative gameplay experience.

When a Cat Hacks the Rules

Scattered across the mobile fortress are strange devices that let you rewrite the rules of the world—literally. Break free from traditional Metroidvania logic and forge your own path.

Modify Yourself – Turn Bolt into a mouse to sneak through tight tunnels and take down the cheese thief lurking within.

– Turn Bolt into a mouse to sneak through tight tunnels and take down the cheese thief lurking within. Rewrite the World – Change your HP into keys to unlock doors that were never meant to open.

– Change your HP into keys to unlock doors that were never meant to open. Remix Everything – Turn your mech into a tank, transform doors into bats—nothing is off-limits in this playful, rule-bending adventure.

Dig Deep, Discover Secrets

Explore a Creative, Non-Linear World – Unleash your imagination and use every new ability to parkour across walls, bounce off surfaces, and uncover hidden corners—just like a true acrobatic cat.

– Unleash your imagination and use every new ability to parkour across walls, bounce off surfaces, and uncover hidden corners—just like a true acrobatic cat. Secrets Around Every Corner – Hidden rooms, shortcuts, and surprises await those who trust their instincts. Follow your curiosity—you never know what you’ll find.

Swap Forms, Master Tactics

Seamless Cat-Mech Synergy – Use the mech’s firepower to collect cat food—or ditch the clunky metal and slip into tight spaces only a nimble feline can reach.

– Use the mech’s firepower to collect cat food—or ditch the clunky metal and slip into tight spaces only a nimble feline can reach. Fearless Feline Action – Climb, leap, and glide through trap-filled ruins as a quick and daring Siamese cat.

– Climb, leap, and glide through trap-filled ruins as a quick and daring Siamese cat. Brute-Force Mech Mayhem – Discover weapon blueprints across the map and craft unique gear—from charge-up gauntlets to bubble gatlings. Blast through anything in your path!

A Gorgeous Yet Deadly Hand-Drawn World

Explore a Fully Hand-Drawn 2D Comic World – Every zone is interconnected, packed with personality, and filled with quirky characters to meet and stories to uncover.

– Every zone is interconnected, packed with personality, and filled with quirky characters to meet and stories to uncover. Face Formidable Foes – Each area hides powerful enemies—master Bolt’s agility and the mech’s firepower to overcome them and fulfill your mission.

Are You Bolt—or Something More?

A World Built by Cats, for Cats – Save your progress in cardboard boxes, zoom through the skies on popcorn rockets, and meet eccentric felines—like an art cat clutching the Mona Lisa. Pure cat-lover energy, with a chaotic twist.

– Save your progress in cardboard boxes, zoom through the skies on popcorn rockets, and meet eccentric felines—like an art cat clutching the Mona Lisa. Pure cat-lover energy, with a chaotic twist. Break the Fourth Wall – META elements are woven throughout the game—the deeper you go, the more surreal truths you’ll uncover.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles