Survival Game Duckside Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in August

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild announced the persistent world multiplayer open-world survival game, Duckside, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Early Access this August.

The game is currently available on for PC via Steam in Early Access.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Imagine DayZ or Rust, but you’re a duck. A persistent world survival game with player-versus-player, player-versus-environment, crafting, base building, and hat-wearing ducks, wielding weapons.

Welcome to Duckside: Persistent World Survival… on QUACK

Over 10 million ducks get killed per year by hunters, a statistic that would be much lower if ducks were combat trained. Enter Duckside, a persistent world survival game like DayZ or Rust… but you’re a duck, and so is everybody else.

It’s a Hard Duck Life

Put those webbed feet to use or take flight across an expansive island, where valuable resources and treasures await any ducks fortunate enough to discover them. But remain vigilant, as both fellow player ducks and the featherless (who refer to themselves as “humans”) will stop at nothing to prevent you from laying your wings on any valuables at their expense.

Get Your Ducks in a Row

Harvest resources, craft weapons and tools, and build shelters to protect your loot and your life.

How do Ducks even hold weapons and tools, you ask? Who cares? With a crafting system as deep and robust as this, they were wise to adapt, else they’d just be hanging around in ponds all day waiting to be added to that “10 million” statistic.

The Sky(box) is the Limit

Are you really a Duck if you can’t fly? No, you’re a penguin or something. So in order to fully immerse you in your role of a duck, we’ve introduced a groundbreaking player controller with sophisticated flight mechanics allowing you to glide, hover, accelerate and dive, even whilst shooting and fighting!

A World of Fowl Play

An alive Duck can keep his gear safe and his teammates alive. A dead duck however, is much less useful.

So get yourself equipped, build nests for safety, storage, survival, and strategic advantage, but be warned: nothing is truly safe. Every structure can be destroyed, every stash of loot raided, and every migration could end in death.

There’s No Such Thing as Too Many Ducks

Play alone or create a flock with other ducks to build, explore, fight, and survive together. Ducks are fiercely territorial, so encounters with opposing ducks can and will often result in some feathers being ruffled. Not to mention all those “humans” stationed around the island that don’t seem to think it’s as fun being shot at by ducks as it is shooting ducks, you’ll need to deal with them too.

Are You a Chicken? No, You’re a DUCK

Duckside isn’t just about surviving; it’s about getting into the mind of a duck. Being a duck. Feeling the cold steel of a machine gun on your feathers. And the peace of mind that comes with settling down after a long day, in a house you built out of trash that you’d looted off some guy’s corpse.

Are you gonna be a sitting duck, or a bird of prey?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

