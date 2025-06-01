Extraction Shooter Sand Launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Hologryph announced the open-world player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter, Sand, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Sand is an open-world player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter where players operate giant walkers across the post-apocalyptic dunes of a fallen planet. Battle rival players, explore, loot, and extract valuable resources in a hostile, ever-changing world.

In order to effectively traverse this harsh and dangerous planet, you will design and deploy Tramplers, gigantic walking bases that will shield you from the elements, defend you and your loot against other players and destroy anything that obstructs your pursuit of becoming the most notorious pirate upon the dunes!

Build, Customize, and Command Gigantic Mechanical Walkers

Tramplers, your most loyal companion, which you can build from the ground up, act as a mode of transport, a main base, primary storage, protection from the elements, and most formidable weapon.

Thrilling First-person Player-Versus-Player-Versus-Environment Combat

Team up with a group of friends or enter the world solo and go head to head with other players and the undead former inhabitants of this hostile planet with a variety of weapons in frantic first-person combat, or weaponize and fortify your trampler and engage in massive-scale combat upon the dunes of Sophie.

Explore a Fallen Civilization, Loot and Extract

The cities left in ruin upon Sophie hold untold riches, but danger lurks around every corner. Sail the world, scour the abandoned streets, monuments and wrecks, recover valuable loot, weapons and resources and fight off rival pirates before extracting with your spoils.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

