Metroidvania Game SHADE Protocol Announced for PC - News

Developer Little Legendary has announced 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania game, SHADE Protocol, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

SHADE Protocol is a 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania where precision combat, fluid mobility, and an intricate narrative collide. Set in a dying world overtaken by Elythium, a sentient metal that has turned against the world, players assume the role of Zura, a prototype Replica that can recompile reality. As the last hope for humanity and free-willed machines, she must navigate the ruins of civilization, master lost technologies, and defy an enemy that has rewritten the fabric of existence itself.

Seamlessly switch between DAWN and SHADE modes, altering combat styles and gameplay dynamics. Wield Instruments, powerful code-based weaponry inspired by music, each serving a unique role in battle and exploration. Engage in high-speed, skill-based combat, parrying and countering enemies in a world that demands mastery. Explore vast, interconnected Bastions, where every discovery alters the fate of the war between SHADEs and Xaviors, and the all-consuming SHADE Protocol.

UNISON System: Rewrite Reality

The world of SHADE Protocol exists as code. Wield it to manipulate events, relive key moments, and choose their ultimate outcome, shaping the fate of entire factions.

Dynamic Combat System

Mix precision melee combat with specialized Instruments, executing devastating combos, parries, and counters. Swap between DAWN and SHADE modes to adapt to different playstyles in real-time.

Unique Defensive Mechanics

Perfectly timed parries and counters restore Echo, a vital energy source for powerful Instrument attacks and defensive maneuvers.

Instruments: Weapons That Sing

Wield an arsenal of musical weapons, including the Twilight Spear, Sunrise Great Axe, and Midnight Chakram, each with distinct combat and exploration abilities.

The war is lost. The song is rewritten. Will you take the stage?

