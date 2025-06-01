Psychological Horror Game BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW Announced for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Shochiku and developer Serafini Productions announced the first-person psychological horror game, BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The game is set to launch in Q3 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An Interconnected Anthology of Horror

BrokenLore is a fragmented narrative universe in which each game tells a standalone story, yet contributes to a broader puzzle—a 'mega-lore' that unfolds gradually, chapter after chapter. Inspired by themes such as personal trauma, identity, and social anxiety, the series blends dreamlike atmospheres, folklore, and psychological introspection to create a truly unique storytelling experience in the horror genre.

The saga is designed for players who pay attention to every detail — those who love to collect clues, interpret symbols, and uncover hidden truths across distorted timelines and shifting realities. After LOW and DON’T WATCH, already available on Steam, we will release two more chapters later this year: UNFOLLOW and FOLLOW —complementary experiences that delve deeper into the darkest roots of the series.

Horror Behind the Screen

In UNFOLLOW, players take on the role of Anne, a young woman trapped in a nightmare of comments, notifications, and unspoken fears. The game explores the psychological toll of social media on mental health through a disturbing, symbol-rich narrative that tackles cyberbullying, body dysmorphia, and the desperate need for approval.

Every location, creature, and dialogue in the game represents a fragment of Anne’s fractured psyche, shaping a journey that adapts to player choices and leads to multiple endings, each offering a different interpretation of her story. UNFOLLOW is more than psychological horror — it’s a powerful reflection on modern fragility and the cost of being seen.

Social Networks, Social Pressure, and Digital Identity: the Game’s Core Themes

We live in an era where every action can be captured, judged, and shared. UNFOLLOW turns this paradox into an interactive nightmare: the constant need for validation becomes suffocating, and the line between what we show and who we are begins to blur.

The game reflects real experiences shared by many online creators, including Akidearest, a well-known YouTuber who is featured in the project both as a character.

"I make videos about my life in Japan and occasionally topics on Japanese culture and things related in anime and gaming. I’ve been doing it for about 10 years now and it’s definitely had its ups and downs. Social medias are really addicting space and I think it’s just as good as it is bad. I think it’s a great way that people express themselves and get connected, but I also think it’s very damaging to your mental health. There are many people who are always waiting for you to screw up or are quick to label you something that you’re not. And the easiest way I’ve been able to navigate all of that is just by not engaging, which is very often sometimes the hardest thing to do.

"But if you just keep pushing through and get through the storm, you’re gonna be OK many of the issues I’ve dealt with on social media have mostly just been internal. And it’s taking me this long to realize how to brush things off and just let things be. My only advice to anyone going through mental health struggles is to push through and shut off your social media, even for a while. And if you go out, talk to friends or even just enjoy the time to yourself outside, you’ll realize that the world isn’t social media. People are still just doing their own thing, the world is still turning, and if you just take it easy on yourself, you’re gonna be OK."

