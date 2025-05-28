Pokémon Legends: Z-A Launches October 16 for Switch 2 and Switch 1 - News

/ 512 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16. Digital pre-orders will start on June 5.

The developers say Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will feature improved graphics and higher frame rates over the Switch 1 version.

The digital and physical versions of the game on Switch 1 can be upgraded to the Switch 2 version by buying the upgrade pack.

"Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a new frontier for the Pokémon video game series, blending an RPG story unfolding in a single city with action elements and a real-time battle system unlike anything seen before in the franchise," said The Pokémon Company. "Trainers can look forward to the beginning of a new adventure in Lumiose City — one woven by people and Pokémon together!​"

Check out the Pokémon Legends: Z-A cover art below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles