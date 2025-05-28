Wizard of Legend 2 Launches June 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Dead Mage announced Wizard of Legend 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 12.

The game has been in Early Access on PC since October 2024.

Read details on the game below:

After being in Early Access since October 2024, the 1.0 version of Wizard of Legend 2 will come to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox adding new content like the Chaos Biome, Chaos minibosses, and a formidable Final Boss. Players can also master 12 new Chaos Arcana, discover 10 new relics, and take on fresh objectives with new contracts. With expanded multiplayer options for local and online co-op, the update builds on the fast-paced, spell-based combat, offering an even more vibrant, action-packed world.

Features Added Since Early Access

Four-Player Cooperative Play

Team up with friends in seamless online or local multiplayer, supporting up to four players. Online and local cooperative gameplay has been enhanced with better responsiveness for Arcana abilities, refined camera behavior, multiplayer boss HP adjustments, and smoother item selection to reduce accidental purchases, resulting in a more gratifying co-op experience.

Chaos Biome and New Challenges

The addition of the Chaos Biome introduces fresh environments, new minibosses, and a formidable Final Boss, providing dynamic combat encounters and serving as the ultimate trial.

Master Elemental Arcana

Players can master the element of Chaos with 12 new Arcana, offering additional magical powers and new strategies to explore.

New Contracts

Take on a brand new batch of objectives with new contracts, earning rewards as you progress.

Sky Citadel Content Update

The Sky Citadel content update introduced a new biome with 12 new enemies, including the Royal Spear Knight miniboss and the King and Queen boss. Along with the return of Dash Arcana, including 15 Arcana options, two new NPCs, improved boss behaviors, updated dialogues and voice lines, enhanced customization, local co-op improvements, and numerous balance changes.

Gameplay Improvements

Thanks to player feedback, the team has implemented several quality-of-life improvements since Early Access, including numerous fixes and tweaks to enhance gameplay, such as smoother local and online co-op, bug fixes for Arcana and Relic interactions, better boss behavior, and refined level designs. Adjustments also addressed UI issues, menu improvements, and balance changes to ensure a more polished and enjoyable experience.

Expanded Language Support

Wizard of Legend 2 supports a wide array of languages including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish, expanding accessibility for players worldwide.

