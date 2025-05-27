N64 App on Switch Online to Get Switch 2 Exclusive Features - News

/ 420 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 app for Nintendo Switch Online will be getting exclusive features on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The exclusive Switch 2 features for the N64 app includes Rewind, CRT Screen Filter, and View / Change Controls.

The View / Change Controls will also be available on the Switch 1.

View a trailer of the features below:

Read details on the features below:

Rewind – If you make a mistake, easily rewind gameplay and try again.

– If you make a mistake, easily rewind gameplay and try again. CRT Screen Filter – Recreate the look of a CRT television.

– Recreate the look of a CRT television. View / Change Controls – Check what each button does in the game your playing, and reassign button mappings to suit your play style. (works on both Switch and Switch 2).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles