Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Launches October 30 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher Square Enix and developer Artdink Corporation announced Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 30 for $59.99.

Our own Evan Norris had the chance to play the demo of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake at PAX East. Read his preview here.

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagination of the first two legendary adventures in The Erdrick Trilogy, brought together in one package.

Dragon Quest I Story

Thanks to the heroic efforts of the legendary Erdrick, the Lord of the Underworld was defeated and peace returned to the land of Alefgard. Yet this peace was not to last, as the diabolical Dragonlord has risen and unleashed hordes of monsters on the realm once more. Now, descendant of Erdrick, it is your destiny to defeat this new evil and rescue the world from its plight!

Dragon Quest II Story

Many years have passed since Alefgard was saved at the hero’s hand, earning him the same title as his storied forebear. The descendants of this Erdrick and his scions founded three kingdoms that thrived in peacetime. Yet, darkness stirs once more and a sudden invasion of malicious monsters plunges the world into shadow again. All that stands between the forces of evil and their wicked ambitions is a band of young princes and princesses of Erdrick’s lineage. The time has come for them to venture forth and honor their ancestor’s legacy!

Save Data Bonus

Players with existing save data for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake are entitled to the following bonus in-game items in both Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II.

The marvelous makeover kit contains:

Dragon Quest I: One dog suit

Dragon Quest II: One cat sui

*These items can also be obtained by playing the game.

Pre-Order Bonus

Anyone who pre-orders the digital version of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will receive a free trouble-free travel kit in the game.

The trouble-free travel kit contains:

One pair of elevating shoes

Three seeds of strength

Three seeds of defence

Three seeds of agility

Three seeds of life

Three seeds of magic

*All these items can also be obtained by playing through the game.

All bonus in-game items can be acquired by opening the treasure chest at the inn in Tantegel for Dragon Quest I, or the treasure chest at the inn in Midenhall for Dragon Quest II.

