PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Sale Kicks Off May 28

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 sale kicks off tomorrow, May 28 and ends June 11.

The sale includes discounts on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, games, accessories, and more.

Read details on the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 sale below:

From May 28 to June 11 in select regions, save on hardware and accessories including PS5 consoles, DualSense controllers, and more. You can find these offers on direct.playstation.com where available as well as at participating local retailers. Please note that offers and promotion dates may vary by region and retailer.

Deals on PS5 console offerings include:

In the United States and Canada, PlayStation 5 console – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Bundle (Digital and Standard) will be available starting at $399.99 USD / $509.99 CAD (Save up to $119.99 USD / $159.99 CAD compared to buying separately).

In select regions such as Europe and Asia, PlayStation 5 console (Digital and Standard) will be on promotion, starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980.

$50 USD off PlayStation 5 Pro console

There will also be offers for PS5 accessories and games, including:

$50 USD off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

Various discounts on PS5 games including Astro Bot, MLB The Show 25, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures.

On direct.playstation.com, get exclusive offers on products like Shapes of Play, PS5 console covers, and other PS5 accessories like external storage drives, and more. When ordering directly from PlayStation, you can also enjoy free standard shipping and free returns on eligible orders.

In the U.K., players can upgrade their gaming with Flex to lease a PS5 Digital Edition console starting at £9.95 per month and PS5 Pro console starting at £17.99 per month. Learn more here.

here. In Benelux, Portugal, and Spain, all PlayStation Plus members ordering directly from PlayStation can also enjoy an extra 5% discount.

PlayStation Plus memberships

This Days of Play, save on a new or upgraded PlayStation Plus membership – players who join PlayStation Plus during this year’s celebration can save up to 33% on select 12-month memberships. For players who are currently a PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra member, save 33% on the remainder of your membership when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

Sony Pictures Core

Keep an eye out for sales on PlayStation Productions movies throughout Days of Play on Sony Pictures Core! Additionally, PlayStation Plus members can enjoy 10% off movies store-wide on Sony Pictures Core as well as double discounts for limited-time Flash Sales dropping every few days from May 28 through June 11, including super-hero blockbusters and more.

PlayStation Store

Celebrate Days of Play with hundreds of digital games and add-ons on offer at PlayStation Store. You can find a list of PlayStation Store offers here.

