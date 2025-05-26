Rumor: PlayStation Days of Play to Start May 28, Includes PS5 and PS5 Pro Discounts - News

posted 3 hours ago

PlayStation Days of Play 2025 is rumored to start this Wednesday, May 28, according to reliable leaker Billbil-Kun on Dealabs.

The leaker claims Sony will discount PlayStation 5 consoles by €100 to €449.99 for PS5 with a disc drive and €399.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition in Europe. The PlayStation 5 Pro will also be discounted €50 to €799.99.

The PlayStation VR2 will also reportedly be discounted by €50 to €449.99, while select PS5 DualSense controllers will be available for €54.99.

Sony will reportedly have Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hardware bundles as a PS5 including a download code for Black Ops 6 will be priced at $449.99 USD / €499.99, while a PS5 Digital Edition with the same game will be available for $399.99 USD / €449.99.

