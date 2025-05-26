Rumor: PlayStation Days of Play to Start May 28, Includes PS5 and PS5 Pro Discounts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,466 Views
PlayStation Days of Play 2025 is rumored to start this Wednesday, May 28, according to reliable leaker Billbil-Kun on Dealabs.
The leaker claims Sony will discount PlayStation 5 consoles by €100 to €449.99 for PS5 with a disc drive and €399.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition in Europe. The PlayStation 5 Pro will also be discounted €50 to €799.99.
The PlayStation VR2 will also reportedly be discounted by €50 to €449.99, while select PS5 DualSense controllers will be available for €54.99.
Sony will reportedly have Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hardware bundles as a PS5 including a download code for Black Ops 6 will be priced at $449.99 USD / €499.99, while a PS5 Digital Edition with the same game will be available for $399.99 USD / €449.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
What times .. when we all have to be happy and rush to the stores about "deals" of 399$ and 449$ in the 5th year of a console ..
Great. I look forward to Days of Play sales every year. Great opportunity to upgrade PS+ Subscription.
lol i saw that date, May 28, and I was thinking that was a few months away…no. That’s in two days. Anyways, i hope this is true! Finally’d be some good news.
little surprising they are doing this, physical series x is the number one selling sku on gamestop right now and the physical series x sold out on amazon, both at like $600. just trying to clear pre-tariff inventory before the price increase?
In the article about Xbox raising prices, everyone was so convinced Sony was going to raise the prices next. Would never had made any sense for them to do that