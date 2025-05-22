Embracer to Spin Off Coffee Stain, Remaining Business to be Renamed Fellowship Entertainment - News

Embracer Group announced it is spinning off Coffee Stain Group into a standalone company by the end of the year.

Coffee Stain Group will have over 250 developers and publishers, focused on community driven experiences. It will consist of Coffee Stain, Ghost Ship, Tuxedo Labs, and some studios from Amplifier Game Invest. Anton Westbergh will be the CEO of the new company.

At the same time, Embracer Group's remaining business will be renamed to Fellowship Entertainment.

The rebranded company will have "approximately 6,000 employees across more than 30 countries" and own the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien's work The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, as well as Kingdom Come Deliverance, Metro, Dead Island, Killing Floor, Darksiders, Remnant, Tomb Raider, and over 300 more video game IPs.

Fellowship Entertainment will own 4A Games, Aspyr Media, CrazyLabs, Crystal Dynamics, Dambuster Studios, Dark Horse, Deca Games, Eidos-Montréal, Flying Wild Hog, Gunfire Games, Limited Run Games, Middle-earth Enterprises, Milestone, PLAION, Tarsier Studios, THQ Nordic, Tripwire Interactive, Vertigo Games, Warhorse Studios, and over 40 other companies.

"We’re really proud of everything we’ve built as part of Embracer, and grateful for the support and trust we’ve received over the years. Now, as we take the step to become a separately listed company, it feels both exciting and, honestly, a little bit scary—but in a good way," said Coffee Stain co-founder and Group CEO Anton Westbergh.

Embracer Group co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors added, "Coffee Stain Group has incredible talent, IPs and communities. To date, it has been a true recipe for success. I am confident in Anton's strategy and leadership and see a clear long-term opportunity in attracting and enabling partnerships with like-minded independent game developers and talents."

