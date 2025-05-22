Castle of Heart: Retold Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

7Levels has announced Castle of Heart: Retold for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Castle of Heart: Retold is a massively upgraded and expanded version of the original game, featuring significant enhancements across gameplay, story, visuals, and more.

Stand against the Sorcerer—a servant of the evil god Chernobog—to rescue the last priestess of the goddess Mokosh and liberate the land from his tyrannical rule. As a Slavic warrior named Svaran, you must overcome not only magical creatures and lethal contraptions, but also a terrible curse that has turned your body to stone. You need to keep your kill streak going—otherwise your body will begin to disintegrate, eventually costing you limbs and the ability to wield weapons!

Challenge Worthy of a Knight

Travel across four distinct Slavic landscapes and prove your worth against the Sorcerer’s minions and blood-thirsty mythological creatures such as chorts, ghouls, and vodniks. Master your swordsmanship and tip the odds in your favor with dozens of melee and ranged weapons—from torches and hatchets to javelins and crossbows. Test your skills and reflexes in challenging boss battles against powerful, intimidating foes.

Remade. Refined. Retold.

Experience the definitive version of Castle of Heart, boasting a legendary number of improvements. Immerse yourself in a medieval world made more beautiful thanks to new animations, updated character models, improved lighting, remixed music, and more detailed environments. Enjoy massively enhanced gameplay with rebalanced combat and platforming, a vastly improved player interface, and more responsive controls. Thanks to much smoother gameplay, everything now comes down to your skills and tactics!

An Old Slavic Legend

Discover the untold legend of Svaran and Mira, who dared to defy the will of the Sorcerer and found themselves caught in the battle of good and evil. In Castle of Heart: Retold, every line of dialogue has been rewritten and every cutscene remade. Challenge yourself to collect all the Crystals of Mokosh and unlock fully reimagined endings to the story!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles