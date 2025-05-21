Mario Kart World Was Originally a Switch 1 Game, Started Development in 2017 - News

Nintendo has posted a new Ask the Developer interview with Mario Kart World developers that reveals new details on the upcoming kart racer.

The game started development in 2017 and was originally a Nintendo Switch 1 game.

"We were thinking about what to do for the next Mario Kart game even during the development of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and we began prototyping in March 2017," said Mario Kart World producer Kosuke Yabuki. "It was at the end of that year when we officially started work on it as a project.

"I felt that in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we were able to perfect the formula that we'd been following in the series up to that point, where players race on individual courses. That’s why, this time, we wanted the gameplay to involve players driving around a large world, and we began creating a world map like this."

Mario Kart World programming director Kenta Sato stated, "At the time, we were developing Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch, and we were analyzing from a calm and collected programming perspective whether it would be possible to accommodate 24 players.

"In game development, you first finish making all the different elements and then optimize them to run on the system. But when trying to accommodate 24 players, we had to make all kinds of processing optimizations right from the start as we were making it."

Sato added, "When we were developing for the Nintendo Switch system, it was difficult for us to incorporate everything we wanted, so we were always conscious of what we were giving up in return. We discussed things like toning down the visuals, lowering the resolution, and we even considered dropping the frame rate to 30 fps in some cases. It was a tough situation."

Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

