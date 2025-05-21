Xbox May Update Adds Retro Classics to Game Pass, Game Bar Updates for PC, More - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox May update will be adding a number of new features.

The update will be adding Retro Classics on Xbox Game Pass. This includes over 50 classic Activision games from the 80s and 90s.

The Setting widget on the Game Bar has been updated on PC to allow quick settings, as well as other visual updates. Microsoft Edge Game Assist has also been added to the Game Bar. GeForce Now is now also available on the Xbox app on PC for select titles.

Xbox Rewards on Xbox will now allow custom amounts for Xbox gift cards.

Read details on the update below:

Announcing Retro Classics available for Game Pass Members

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Retro Classics, a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, available to play for Game Pass members globally. Starting today, Game Pass members can dive into a collection of 50+ classic Activision games from the ’80s and ’90s, including beloved titles like Commando, Grand Prix, Kaboom!, Mech Warrior 2: 31st Century Combat, and Pitfall! This initiative is a step in our commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility, allowing players to experience many timeless games on modern devices.

With Retro Classics, Game Pass members can expect a seamless gaming experience across console, PC, and on supported devices with cloud gaming. Whether playing on Xbox console, the Xbox app on PC, or streaming on supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets, Retro Classics offers a versatile and accessible way to enjoy these nostalgic titles. Game Pass members can access Retro Classics through their Game Pass membership by searching and installing the feature via their console or on the Xbox app on PC. Additionally, players can take on friends, rivals, or the entire world with unique challenges. For the achievement hunters, there are some great new ones to collect, and for newer players, the ability to save and reload your progress, a first for many classic titles.

PC Gaming

Game Bar Updates – Quick settings and widgets

To further enhance the gameplay experience with Game Bar, we’ve revamped the Settings widget with quick settings and continued visual updates to the remainder of the inbox widgets. The new quick settings will be accessible in both Compact Mode and Desktop Mode across all Windows devices.

Upon opening the Settings widget, players can now swiftly access a list of quick settings that allow them to adjust audio levels, screen brightness, show a virtual keyboard, turn on Compact Mode, manage connected devices and more, all while minimizing interruptions to gameplay.

In addition to this, visual updates have been applied to the Widget List, Gallery widget, and Home widget for a more unified look and feel across the experience.

Game Bar Updates – Microsoft Edge Game Assist

Microsoft Edge Game Assist is coming soon. As the first in-game browser built specifically for players, Game Assist brings players a full browser along with tips, walkthroughs, playlists, and sites like Discord, Spotify, and Twitch right into their game. Players can use the Windows + G shortcut to open this experience in Game Bar at any time during a gameplay session. As Game Assist is seamlessly connected to the Edge browser, players will have instant access to their favorites, passwords, history, and more, ensuring everything they need is always within reach and keeping their data synched between sessions.

GeForce Now update

Xbox players now have an additional option in the Xbox app on PC for playing via cloud gaming, providing even greater flexibility in how they play. GeForce Now has been added as an available option for PC gaming on participating titles, allowing players to choose their preferred streaming platform for gameplay. If a game is available on GeForce Now, players will see a pop-up when clicking the Play button on the product page, at which time they can select their preferred cloud gaming option.

Xbox Rewards

Rewards with Xbox – Xbox gift cards in custom amounts now available

Players can now redeem their Rewards points for Xbox gift cards in any amount on the Rewards hub.

To customize an Xbox gift card:

On the Rewards hub, go to the catalog and choose “Xbox Gift Card” Select an amount from the drop-down list OR choose “Custom” If selecting “Custom,” enter any amount between $5-$100 Select “Redeem Reward” to complete the redemption Once complete, the gift card will be automatically added to your account balance

This balance can be used towards purchases of Games, Game Add-ons, Movies and TV Shows or on the latest deals at Xbox.com/Deals. Learn more about redeeming Rewards here.

Stream your own game – Over 100+ games

We’re continuing to add more games to the Stream your own game collection for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Game Pass Ultimate members can stream from a library of over 100+ cloud playable games on supported devices.

Recently added:

Arma Reforger

Deliver At All Cost

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Project Wingman

RIDE 5

ROADCRAFT

Coming soon:

Anno 1800 Console Edition – Standard

Disney Illusion Island

Hello Neighbor 2

Just Dance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1

Life is Strange: True Colors

MONOPOLY

Skull and Bones

Sunderfolk

Watch Dogs Legion

Check out the full list of cloud-playable games available to stream on supported devices here. For more information, learn more here.

Xbox Play Anywhere – Buy once, play anywhere

With over 1,000 games now supporting Xbox Play Anywhere, players can seamlessly switch between PC, Xbox console, and supported handhelds at no additional cost, bringing even more value to our Xbox players. Progress, including saves, game add-ons, and achievements, is carried over wherever the game is played. Simply log in with an Xbox account on any device to continue playing from where you left off.

70+ games have been released with this feature so far in 2025! In April, these games came into the Xbox Play Anywhere collection:

Amaze!

Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy

Annie:Last Hope

Biz Builder Delux

Blue Prince

Cafe Master Story

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Crime Scene Cleaner

FragPunk

Hegzis

HexaScape: Cyber Defense

Hot Rod Mayhem

Light-It Up

Little Droid

Lunar Remastered Collection

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

Meow Moments: Celebrating Geeks & Athletes

Moving Houses

My Little Universe

Ocean Keeper

Ruku’s Heart Balloon

Sky Revolver

South of Midnight

Spirit Valor

Tempopo

Terror Mansion

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The Epyx Collection: Handheld

The Safe Place

Towerborne (Game Preview)

Check out the full list of available games that players can enjoy anywhere.

In Case You Missed It

Xbox Accessories – DOOM: The Dark Ages

As announced in April, the new limited-edition accessories collection for DOOM: The Dark Ages is now available for purchase. This collection celebrates DOOM and the latest chapter in the franchise’s storied history. The full lineup includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Xbox Elite Series 2, and an Xbox Series X console wrap. Visit xbox.com to learn more about this limited-edition collection.

Xbox Consoles –Dynamic Backgrounds

DOOM: The Dark Ages and Metaphor: ReFantazio introduced new dynamic backgrounds for Xbox Series X|S consoles, allowing players to customize their consoles to match exciting new games.

To learn how to customize your Xbox Series X|S console by choosing a dynamic background, visit the Xbox Support page.

Help Shape the Future of Xbox

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and the latest and greatest Xbox news. For support related to Xbox updates, visit the official Xbox Support site.

We love hearing from the community, whether you have a suggestion for a new feature that you’d like to see added, or you want to give feedback on existing features that could use some improvement. We’re always looking for ways to improve Xbox experiences for players around the world. If you’d like to help create the future of Xbox and get early access to new features, join the Xbox Insider Program today by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub for Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One or Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

