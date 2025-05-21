Somber Echoes Launches July 8 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Bonus Stage Publishing and developer Rock Pocket Games announced the Metroidvania game, Somber Echoes, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 8.

The game first released for PC via Steam in January 2025.

View the console launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Somber Echoes is a Greco-Roman inspired sci-fi Metroidvania set within the shell of the spacefaring vessel Atromitos, where divine ruin and cosmic rot intertwine. Awakened by primordial Gods and Goddesses, Adrestia ascends from ash and oblivion to hunt her twin sister Harmonia, now a mad architect of unmaking, through echoing halls and sanctums lost to time. Wield godlike wrath, uncover ancient sins, and carve your legacy into the bones of a dying world.

Modern Console Metroidvania

Action packed side-scrolling gameplay, ideal for console players. Powered by Unreal Engine 5 players will embark upon a haunting journey through seven distinct districts, looming with decay, ruin and eerie beauty. Every dark corner hides a story.

Greco-Roman Story

Inspired by Greco-Roman mythos, and sci-fi visuals, players explore a wrecked spacecraft in deep space that is overrun by extra-dimensional horrors.

Multiple Endings

Gameplay actions shape how the story ends, the more players explore and discover the entirety of the ship, the more choices there will be when deciding the fate of the Atromitos.

Challenges Mode

A new way to experience Somber Echoes designed to extend gameplay and provide players with intense, skill-based objectives beyond the core story experience, including boss fight and puzzle challenges with more content planned for subsequent updates.

