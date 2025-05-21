Turn-Based Tactical RPG Critical Shift Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Rhinotales has announced turn-based tactical RPG, Critical Shift, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A distress call is received from a top-secret research station in Antarctica, and then all communications are completely cut off. The final official report contained only scraps of information:

…experiment #347 has reached critical parameters… …transportation of the sample from Sector D to████████████… …stability indicators are dropping… …WARNING… …containment conditions have been breached… …personnel evacuated from Levels 6 to 9… …OH GOD, █████████ IS REAL… …TIME CAN ████… …IT’S NOT A VACUUM, IT’S WATCHING US…

Your squad’s mission is to reach ICE-1 Station, located deep under thick layers of ice. This is a place where hundreds of scientists, soldiers, and researchers lived and worked. Within its depths are hidden things that can obliterate the boundary between reality and insanity. And if even one of those objects gets out of the station, it will mark the end of the world as we know it.

A Profound Story From a Master Creator

A whole new world from the masterful pen of Guiltythree, author of the cult web novel Shadow Slave, awaits you in Critical Shift. His work is renowned for its rich character development, dark atmosphere, and genuinely unexpected plot twists. In our game, the writer reinterprets familiar events, intertwining them with mystery and throwing the heroes into a dizzying vortex full of lethal danger, drama, treachery, and a whole lot more!

Hardcore Tactical Battle System

Lead a squad created to solve impossible problems. Use dozens of unique abilities and develop new skills. Explore the area, bolster your arsenal and your gear, but don’t forget that your greatest weapon is a sharp mind.

Resources are limited, and every cartridge could be worth its weight in gold. Study the battlefield and your enemies carefully to understand the most effective course of action. Awaiting you in the game is a fair fighting system, so you won’t have to worry about misses with a 99% hit chance. Just think carefully and win!

Factions and Enemies

ICE-1 Station is packed full of mysteries. In its depths, you’ll encounter not only anomalies that shatter the rules of reality. The accommodation blocks and laboratories have become a battlefield for various powers. A hive intelligence is turning people into mutant puppets, an insane AI is creating monstrous hybrids of flesh and metal, and the few survivors are desperately trying to keep the situation under control. In the shadows, meanwhile, hide creatures whose origin is entirely inexplicable. Exploit the conflicts between the different factions wisely—within these walls, any move can turn the tide of battle!

Explore the World

The gigantic underground complex stretches for miles beneath the Antarctic ice. Official maps show a number of research facilities, accommodation blocks, and technical areas. However, the true scale of the location and all its secrets are known only to a few. Explore every corner in search of mysterious artifacts, read top-secret documents, and talk to the survivors to discover the whole truth. One of the (im)possible truths.

Features:

Tactical Depth – Master combat where weapon range and positioning are critical to victory.

– Master combat where weapon range and positioning are critical to victory. No Luck, Just Strategy – Outsmart enemies through precise planning, agent swaps, and real-time tactical adjustments.

– Outsmart enemies through precise planning, agent swaps, and real-time tactical adjustments. Story-Driven Missions – Every operation unfolds a gripping chapter of the conspiracy.

– Every operation unfolds a gripping chapter of the conspiracy. Handcrafted Challenges – Over 30 meticulously designed levels across diverse biomes, each hiding secrets and deadly threats.

– Over 30 meticulously designed levels across diverse biomes, each hiding secrets and deadly threats. Manipulate the Enemy – Exploit rival factions, tricking them into fighting each other—or luring them into traps.

