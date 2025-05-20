Avowed Director Carrie Patel Leaves Obsidian to Join Netflix - News

/ 693 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Avowed Game Director Carrie Patel has announced in a post on LinkedIn she has left Obsidian Entertainment and has joined the Netflix studio Night School as Game Director.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Game Director at Night School: A Netflix Game Studio!" said Patel.

Patel worked at Obsidian Entertainment for nearly 12 years from November 2013 until May 2025. She was the Narrative Designer and Narrative Co-Lead on the Pillars of Eternity franchise, the Senior Narrative Designer on The Outer Worlds, and the Game Director on Avowed.

Avowed released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles