Nazara Technologies Acquires Publisher Curve Games for £21.7 Million

Nazara Technologies announced it has acquired UK-based publisher Curve Games for £21.7 million.

"Curve's proven expertise in PC and console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality cross-platform gaming," said Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain.

"This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers."

Curve Games' executive chairman Stuart Dinsey added, "Joining the Nazara family is an exciting new chapter for Curve. Nazara's ecosystem, access to emerging markets and long-term orientation make them a strong strategic partner. We are aligned in our vision of building a leading global indie platform, and we look forward to the next phase of growth together."

Curve Games was founded in 2005 by Jason Perkins. It is best known for publishing 2016's Human Fall Flat, 2016's The Ascent, 2024's Dungeons of Hinterberg, and more.

