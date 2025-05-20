Neil Druckmann is a Producer on an Unannounced Game at Naughty Dog - News

Neil Druckmann is currently directing Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is currently in development for the PlayStation 5.

Druckmann in an interview with Press X to Continue podcast has reiterated the PlayStation developer is working on at least two games and that he is producing an unannounced title alongside Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

"We have several directors on Intergalactic," he said (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I work with two game directors: Matthew Gallant and Kurt Margenau, [and] I have a co-writer in Clair Carré.

"So there are times when I'm away and they are in charge, and I get to come back and be surprised and enjoy certain choices they made, and other ones I pull my hair out over and we have to change course or argue about it.

"Then there's another game that's being worked on at Naughty Dog where I'm in more of a producer role and I get to mentor, watch this other team, and give feedback and be the executive in the room. I enjoy all those roles, and the fact that I jump from one to the next makes my job very exciting and always feeling fresh. I’m never bored."

