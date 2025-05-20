The Wandering Village Launches July 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publishers Stray Fawn Publishing and WhisperGames, and developer Stray Fawn Studio announced the city building strategy game, The Wandering Village, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 17.

The game has been available in Early Access for PC via Steam since September 2022 and available in Xbox Game Preview since July 2023.

View the 1.0 launch date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a hostile world stricken by toxic spores, a small group of survivors seek shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature called ‘Onbu’. As the settlement’s new leader, navigate the many dangers this world holds in store, grow your village and, ultimately, ensure the survival of your people and Onbu alike.

Provide shelter, food and entertainment for your people. Plan and optimise production chains. Make sure your village is prepared for changing climates and environmental hazards. Take the opportunity to forage the world for treasures and rare resources. Overcome great odds in a poisoned post-apocalyptic world. And decide how to live with the gentle giant: will you form a symbiotic relationship based on mutual trust, or will you become a parasite and exploit Onbu, taking whatever you want? The choice is yours to make.

Survive Together

Expand and optimize your village on the back of a living creature, either as a helper or a parasite.

Keep the Balance

Weigh the needs of the settlers against those of Onbu, facing tough decisions around every corner.

A Changing World

Adapt your strategy as you travel through a multitude of biomes and face new challenges and threats.

New Technologies

Find and research remnants of long-lost technology, but use them wisely, as progress can be a double-edged sword.

Overcome Great Odds

Keep your small village alive through poisonous spores, merciless weather, bloodsucking parasites, and more.

Since its Early Access in 2022, the game has received several major updates:

Story Mode – Adding more lore, quests and a story-based end goal to the game.

– Adding more lore, quests and a story-based end goal to the game. Ocean and Ruins Biome – New challenges await in the form of new gameplay mechanics, events and scouting locations.

– New challenges await in the form of new gameplay mechanics, events and scouting locations. Reworked Economy – Improved villager management, a reworked research system and balancing tweaks have increased the game’s depth.

– Improved villager management, a reworked research system and balancing tweaks have increased the game’s depth. Hostility Modifiers – Extra challenges for experienced players.

– Extra challenges for experienced players. Gameplay and Content Expansions – Such as trading, parasites, new buildings, resources, Onbu commands and much more.

– Such as trading, parasites, new buildings, resources, Onbu commands and much more. Controller and Steam Deck Support

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

