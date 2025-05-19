Nintendo Will be Attending Gamescom 2025 - News

Nintendo announced it will be attending Gamescom 2025.

"Mark your calendar in red: Nintendo will be back at Gamescom in 2025," said Nintendo. "We look forward to welcoming you in Cologne from August 20 to 24."

Gamescom 2025 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 20 to 24.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

